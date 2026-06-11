Thursday AM Forecast: Heat and humidity dominates, unsettled pattern looms

The pattern of heat and humidity with spotty to isolated PM storms will continue all the way through the weekend. Next week, a front will bring more clouds, and instigate more showers and storms.

Today & Tonight: Overall, it will be another quiet day across the Capital Area. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate, keeping temperatures warm, and rain chances low. Highs will reach to near 93° under partly sunny skies. We will not be completely dry, but only spotty showers are expected. Overnight, any remaining showers will fizzle out, and lows will bottom out near 73°.

Up Next: Through the weekend, high pressure will stay in control of the forecast, effectively putting a lid on the atmosphere. Increasing atmospheric moisture will try to work against this lid, but at the end of the day high pressure will win, keeping storm coverage spotty to isolated. Highs will stay in the 90s, with high humidity causing heat indices in the triple digits.

This pattern will begin to change early next. The ridge of high pressure will back off, and at the same time, a weak front will approach. Showers and storms will be likely through at least the middle of the week, with Tuesday being targeted as the wettest day. Numerous showers and storms are expected.

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The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure could form over the Bay of Campeche on Friday from a westward-moving tropical wave currently located near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Environmental conditions are forecast to be only marginally conducive for development, and the system should move inland over eastern Mexico by late this weekend.

– Balin

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