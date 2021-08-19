Thursday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for Baton Rouge area

Hot and dry conditions will likely prompt heat alerts over the weekend.

THE FORECAST

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/dysPLHTogE — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 19, 2021

Today & Tonight: A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Baton Rouge area from 9am through 7pm tonight. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but with high humidity the heat index will be near 105. Areas that do not see any rain could reach 111 degrees for a heat index this afternoon. Grab a water bottle! Rain will be in and out all day today. The New Roads area and the Felicianas are not included in the Heat Advisory because these spots are most likely to see on and off showers today. Overnight there won’t be much relief from the heat at temperatures only cool into the mid to upper 70s.

Up Next: We are likely in for a string of heat alerts through the weekend. Friday afternoon will have a few isolated showers, but it will only offer temporary heat relief. Temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will climb into the mid-90s with the heat index at 105+ degrees. The areas that are completely dry will see the heat index approach 111 degrees. This trend will continue into early next week. A few afternoon showers will be back mid-week to break the hot streak. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The remnants of Fred are moving through the northeastern United States continuing to bring heavy rain threats. In the Caribbean, Hurricane Grace landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico just before 5 am. Grace’s forecast track remains largely unchanged. Grace will emerge in the southern Gulf and continue to move west into the east coast of Mexico and remain south of coastal Texas. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

Out in the open Atlantic, Henri is circling Bermuda and move near the north-east coast of the US. Henri is now forecast to become a category 1 hurricane while moving north east. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come.

