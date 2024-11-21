Thursday AM Forecast: Gumbo weather is back, Jackets needed next several days

If you have been waiting for the cooler weather to whip up your favorite gumbo, it's finally time! Morning lows will be dipping close to or into the upper-30s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Today & Tonight: Calm winds and clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to tumble the lowest they've been in months. While Baton Rouge will be the "warmer" spot Thursday morning with temperatures in the middle-40s, surrounding parishes and counties could cool as low as the upper-30s before daybreak. Extra layers will be needed throughout the morning but a comfortable afternoon in the 60s is in store. Expect plenty of sunshine again today with a light breeze out of the NW at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, temperatures will cool even further; close to 40 degrees in Baton Rouge and likely the upper-30's outside of the city.

Up Next: Friday will will sport another afternoon with highs in the middle 60s under full sunshine. The coldest temperatures of the week are expected early Saturday as even the Capital City could see the upper-30s before sunrise. After the chilly start Saturday, a warming trend will begin as we head towards Thanksgiving week. Saturday afternoon will remain pleasant with a high near 70 degrees. Sunday morning will be cool in the upper-40s and have an afternoon in the upper-70s with more clouds than previous days.

The next frontal system will be organizing across the Midwest at the start of next week. This system will draw moisture inland from the Gulf of Mexico bringing temperatures back above average, likely close to 80 degrees again to start the week. While an uptick in cloud cover is likely, as of this forecast, it is hard to pinpoint any major rain chances through the middle of next week.

Football Forecasts: Bundle up if you will be heading out to any of the playoff games on Friday night. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 60s and 50s and could dip into the upper 40s before the contests conclude. And as for Saturday, it will be the epitome of a fall football day. The morning will start off very chilly and the afternoon will be comfortable. LSU tailgaters will need layers as morning temperatures will start near 40 degrees before the sun will warm temperatures near 70 degrees by mid-afternoon allowing a lighter outer layer. If you are heading into the game, temperatures will cool off into the 50s quickly after nightfall so keep the extra layers handy. For this week's LSU Kickoff Weather Index, click here.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Emma Kate C.

