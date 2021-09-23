Thursday AM Forecast: Fall-like weather for the next few days

Today & Tonight: Today will be absolutely beautiful with high temperatures only expected to climb into the upper 70s. Low humidity and a north breeze will make it feel comfortable all afternoon. Tonight, with clear skies and light winds lows will drop into the mid 50s.



Looking Ahead: Through the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid 80s. Comfortable mornings in the 50s will stick around through the weekend. Our next rain chance does not look likely until at least Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. CLICK HERE for the 7-Day Forecast.





The Tropics

Tropical Storm Peter and Rose have weakened or dissipated so advisories are no longer being issued by the National Hurricane Center. The remnants of Odette may try to re-develop over the north Atlantic, where there is now a 60% chance of formation over the next 5 days.



Tropical Depression 18 formed on Wednesday and is expected to become Tropical Storm Sam by the end of the day. This system will continue to track northwest over the next several days, possibly nearing the northern islands of the Caribbean by mid-week. At this time, confidence is high that this system will not be an issue for the Gulf.

