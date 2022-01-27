Thursday AM Forecast: Dry, cold, and windy to start the weekend

A cold front will be bringing the wind on Friday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Skies are clear, and temperatures started out very cold on this Thursday. This afternoon a few clouds will be around, but there will be plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures this afternoon will scratch 60 degrees. Tonight, thick cloud cover will keep temperatures above freezing, near 40°.

Up Next: On Friday, clouds will build in ahead of the next front, but it is looking too dry for scattered showers. Along the coast, there will be enough moisture for a few isolated showers in the evening. Most areas will only see clouds. Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 50s with gusty winds sustained between 15-20 mph. Temperatures on Friday night will drop below freezing. Make sure your Friday night plans include a hat and gloves! Saturday with be dry and cool with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will rebound for the second half of the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s on Sunday. Scattered showers return to the forecast early next week along with some warmer temperatures. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

