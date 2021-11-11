Thursday AM Forecast: Dodging showers all morning long

Be ready for a few showers this morning for Veteran’s Day.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Rain is on the way. A cold front will be making it through the area all morning long. Showers will be in and out along the front. Not everyone will see rain this morning, but it will be cloudy and gloomy. Showers will reach the Baton Rouge area around 10 a.m. and all areas will be clearing in the afternoon. With a few more peaks of sunshine, temperatures will reach the 70s. Tonight will be clear with temperatures in the low 50s.

Up Next: By Friday morning, we will be back to the clear skies. Temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend. A second burst of northerly wind will reach the area late Friday night to keep temperatures cool all weekend long. Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 60s with some areas in the upper 50s. Then overnight, temperatures will be in the low 40s and northern locations will likely dip into the 30s. Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up a bit early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a storm-force non-tropical area of low pressure located more than 1000 miles east-northeast of Bermuda have changed little in organization since last night. Although there is still a small chance the system could become a short-lived subtropical storm today, the system is quickly moving over cooler waters and the likelihood of subtropical development has decreased. By this weekend, the system is expected to be absorbed by a larger non-tropical low. Additional information on this system, including hurricane-force wind warnings, can be found in High Seas forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. Formation chance through 48 hours is 30 percent.



