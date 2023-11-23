Thursday AM Forecast: Cool temperatures and some showers possible for Thanksgiving day

Plenty of cloud cover and cool temperatures will be around throughout the entire day. There will also be the chance of some isolated showers.

Today & Tonight: Today will be a pretty cool and even chilly day. The temperature variation will be very small. That means the low we see this morning will not be too different from the high temperature. That high temperature by the way is only going to top out around 57 degrees. Cloud cover is the reason for the low temperature variation. These clouds are going to stick around throughout the entire day, and with them, the chance of some showers. This is mainly going to be in the late evening time and overnight hours as a disturbance passes through our atmosphere. Some dry air at the surface should evaporate most of this before it hits the ground, so only expect isolated showers. Tonight, we will get down to a low around 44 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Clouds will start to clear out on Friday and there will be partly sunny skies in the afternoon and evening. Saturday will feature highs in the upper 60's and mostly sunny skies. Our next best chance of rain will be on Sunday as another cold front potentially rolls through the area. This will lower temperatures once again for the beginning of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure appears to be forming along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic. This system could become a subtropical or tropical storm late this week or over the weekend while it loses its frontal characteristics and moves northeastward. The chances of subtropical or tropical development should end by early next week when the system moves over cooler waters.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.