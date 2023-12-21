Thursday AM Forecast: Cloud cover increasing, heavy rain threat over the weekend

Cloud cover will start to increase today but we will stay dry. The best rain chances will occur over the weekend and with it, the threat of heavy rain.

Today & Tonight: After some great weather over the last several days, the weather pattern will change starting today. Clouds will increase throughout the day today, and we will likely see more clouds than sun, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures are going to be around 68 degrees. After dark, cloud cover will thicken even more. This will not allow the temperatures to get as cool as the last several mornings. Lows will generally be in the lower 50's.

Up Next: Friday will again feature mostly cloudy skies, but there will be the chance of a spotty shower. Most will stay dry. Showers will be a little more likely on Saturday, but as of right now, it still looks like most will stay dry. The best chance of rain will arrive on Christmas Eve. Rain will be likely and there will also be the chance of heavy rain. By the end of Christmas Day, about 1-3 inches of rain is expected around the area. A cold front may finally swing through and end the wet stretch early next week.

– Balin

