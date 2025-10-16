Thursday AM Forecast: Big changes ahead of next cold front

The nice conditions we've been experiencing will slowly go away ahead of our next cold front. Friday through the weekend will feel humid, with storms possible as the front passes through.

Today & Tonight: Although changes in the weather pattern are soon expected, not much will be noticeable today. Humidity will stay on the low side, with skies remaining mostly sunny. Highs will top out near 88 degrees. Overnight, low temperatures will come up to the mid-60s as moisture increases. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible.

Up Next: Friday will mark the beginning of noticeable changes. Winds flipping out of the southeast will usher in moister, and more humid air. Rain chances will still be near zero, but more clouds will be around. Low temperatures will only bottom out near 70 degrees Saturday morning. Isolated pop-up storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. These will be due to increasing moisture, and not tied to the actual cold front.

In the overnight hours, a cold front will approach, delivering a possible line of showers and thunderstorms. A level 1/5 risk of severe weather has been issued, with gusty winds the main threat. Some lingering showers and storms will be possible early on Sunday. Current expectations are for the front to completely pass through in the early morning hours. This would lead to the 2nd half of the day being very dry.

Early next week will feature cooler temperatures, similar to what we experienced early this week. Another front passage will be possible Tuesday or Wednesday. This could cool us down even more, and deliver the coolest temperatures of the fall so far just beyond the Storm Station 7 day.

The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected over the next 7 days.

– Balin

