Thursday AM Forecast: Another day another HEAT ADVISORY, more to come

Another HOT one, its the perfect excuse for a sweet cool down treat!

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for most of southeast Louisiana today into the afternoon. With high heat and humidity, heat index values are expected to climb anywhere from 107° to 110° during the afternoon hours today. Be sure you are staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors if you can. This morning we are waking up sticky. Temperatures are in the low-80s with plenty of humidity. A few showers will be around the area today. Our more northeastern viewers have the greatest chance of seeing showers, and some could be on the stronger side. Severe weather is just north and east of the WBRZ viewing area, but I am not ruling out one or two of those stronger storms clipping our areas. Even if you see a shower, it will not stop the heat. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s and we will be feeling triple digit heat.

Up Next: Heat on repeat… not only for Friday but well into the weekend and even at the start of the next workweek. You will be starting each day warm and humid with temperatures in the upper-70s low-80s. Throughout the day, temperatures will climb near 100° and feels like temperatures will be triple digit heat. We could see a string of heat advisories continue into the weekend. We will not be completely dry for the next 7-days, but spotty showers will make a return at the start of your next workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.