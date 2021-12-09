Thursday AM Forecast: A warm front is bringing the heat and humidity

A warm front will bring a few showers and potentially record setting heat.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A warm front will be moving through the area today. Some scattered showers will be around later this morning with a few more isolated showers in the area this afternoon. The entire day will not be a wash out and we will even see a few peaks of sun. Between the clouds, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. The warm front will also usher in summertime humidity… may be a bad hair day for you. Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Up Next: After a warm start, Friday will be mostly dry with a shower or two and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Yes, 80s and we may even set a record. The current record high for December 10th in the Baton Rouge area is 82 degrees. We are forecast to tie the current record. The next cold front will come through on Saturday morning bringing widespread showers and storms. It will move in from the northwest to the southeast. Temperatures will in the 70s and will drop quicky as the rain moves in. Expect evening temperatures to be in the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the 40s. Sunday will sunny and clear with temperatures in the 60s in the afternoon and in the 40s overnight. Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

