Thursday AM Forecast: A few showers today, Strong storms possible Friday

Today will be the hottest day of the week even with a few showers possible this evening. Strong storms possible on Friday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today temperatures will climb to near 95° and the heat index will be in the triple digits from 100-104°. A few showers will be around in the evening hours. Most areas will stay dry, but the areas that do catch a shower could see a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Friday: The morning hours will start out very muggy. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by early afternoon, then a cluster of storms will approach the area. There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for storms to become severe. The main threats are winds gusting 60mph or higher and large hail. The timeline may change between now and Friday afternoon, but for now the storms will be coming in between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., moving generally north to south.

Have a way to receive warnings. Be sure to avoid driving during a severe thunderstorm or flash flood warning. Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong storms—please have access to alerts through Friday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: On Saturday, temperatures will be in the low 90s with the heat index near 100°. A few showers will bubble up in the afternoon hours. Some will pack a punch with gusty winds and a brief heavy downpour. Most areas will stay dry. That same trend repeats on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s and a quick shower will be possible. The heat continues to turn up into next week with temperatures in the mid 90s and the heat index well into the triple digits. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected in the next 5 days.