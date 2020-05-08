Thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening, a few strong

Today and Tonight:

We’re off to a dry start this morning but our weather will change as we go into the afternoon. Moisture will continue to increase throughout the morning, so it will feel much stickier compared to the last few days. A cold front will move in from the north later this afternoon, bringing showers and thunderstorms ahead of it. A few strong storms are possible. Temperatures will warm in the mid 80s this afternoon, with lows dropping into the mid 50s overnight.

THE EXPLANATION:

A cold front swinging down from the north this afternoon will bring showers and thunderstorms across the area. A few of these storms could be strong or even severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. This is what we would call a "standard risk". Still, it is nothing to ignore and it is important to stay weather aware as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. For metro Baton Rouge, the main time frame will be between 1pm - 8pm. The entire line of storms will be out of the area by the overnight. Behind the front, a much cooler air mass will filter into the area just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Sunshine will be plentiful!