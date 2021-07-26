79°
Through leadership in offensive meetings, Southern Lab's Angelo Izzard continues to be a true definition of servitude
As a sophomore, Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard started leading the Kittens' offensive meetings when he felt the team wasn't absorbing the plays well enough.
"It wasn't out of frustration I was just trying to help," says the senior Izzard.
Not only does Izzard lead Southern Lab's offense as quarterback, he also takes the reins of the offensive meetings with no coaches in the room. A tradition that has held strong for three years.
