Three wanted for stealing car from EBR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in East Baton Rouge are looking for three people wanted for stealing a car earlier this month.

The theft happened on September 11 in the 1900 block of Wildlife Drive. According to the sheriff's office, three people were caught on camera walking on the street and pulling on vehicle door handles.

At some point, the thieves found the keys to a 2009 Mercedes that were left in another unlocked vehicle. They ended up taking the Mercedes.

One of the individuals was wearing gloves, a white tank top, and blue basketball shorts at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Auto Theft Division of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-8784.