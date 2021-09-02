Three wanted for 'attempted murder' in LSU parking lot

BATON ROUGE - LSU released vague details of a trio of people wanted for what the university said was an "attempted first degree murder" attack in the parking lot of a dorm ahead of Hurricane Ida.

In a short message late Thursday, LSU said it was looking for three people: Rechard Kelly, Ricky Earl Kelly III and Tedrick Tyrick Owens related to the incident.

LSU said the trio were wanted for attempted first degree murder for an unreleased incident in the parking lot of Spruce Hall. Spruce Hall is in the northern area of campus off Aster Street about a block off Highland Road on the river side of campus.

LSU said a fourth suspect was arrested already: Zora A. Scott. Scott was charged with principal to attempted murder.

LSU did not release specific information but said the incident happened Saturday, August 28 around 10:30 p.m.

See police wanted posters for Rechard Kelly (here), Ricky Earl Kelly III (here) and Tedrick Tyrick Owens (here).