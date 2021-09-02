78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three wanted for 'attempted murder' in LSU parking lot; University releases only vague details

21 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, September 02 2021 Sep 2, 2021 September 02, 2021 8:33 PM September 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - LSU released vague details of a trio of people wanted for what the university said was an "attempted first degree murder" attack in the parking lot of a dorm ahead of Hurricane Ida.

In a short message late Thursday, LSU said it was looking for three people: Rechard Kelly, Ricky Earl Kelly III and Tedrick Tyrick Owens related to the incident.

LSU said the trio were wanted for attempted first degree murder for an unreleased incident in the parking lot of Spruce Hall.  Spruce Hall is in the northern area of campus off Aster Street about a block off Highland Road on the river side of campus.

LSU did not release specific information but said the incident happened Saturday, August 28 around 10:30 p.m. 

Trending News

See police wanted posters for Rechard Kelly (here), Ricky Earl Kelly III (here) and Tedrick Tyrick Owens (here).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days