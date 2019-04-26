Three wanted after vehicles burglarized in Ascension Parish subdivisions

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are looking for multiple people who committed vehicle burglaries last month.

The burglaries were reported on March 30 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in Manchac Commons, Renaissance, and Saint Marie subdivisions. Authorities say the three burglars were seen in a red or orange colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the burglaries can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.