Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three-vehicle crash kills Zachary pedestrian Saturday evening

1 day 51 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, July 09 2023 Jul 9, 2023 July 09, 2023 10:16 AM July 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Langley

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run on U.S. 61 in East Baton Rouge Parish Saturday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, 40-year-old Jacob Perez was walking in the northbound lanes of the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. when someone driving an unknown vehicle struck him. That driver then fled the scene.

Sometime later, a Chevrolet and a BMW both traveling in the left lane struck Perez as he was lying in the roadway and unavoidable.

Perez died at the scene.

Troopers collected toxicology samples from Perez and both drivers as part of the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Louisiana State Police - Troop A at (225) 754-8500.

