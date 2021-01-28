Three-vehicle crash in Washington Parish kills one man

FRANKLINTON - Wednesday afternoon a man died in Franklinton on LA 10 due to a three-vehicle crash.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Louisiana State Police started investigating a fatal crash that occurred on LA 10 just west of the Franklinton city limits in Washington Parish, according to LSP.

Shane D. Hunt, 54, of Franklinton died due to the crash.

Hunt was traveling east on LA 10 in a 2007 Ford Focus when a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe crossed the center lane in front of Hunt. As a result, the two vehicles impacted with one another and exited the road.

Debris from the crash was thrown towards and impacted a 2019 Lexus 350 traveling eastbound, according to LSP.

The Tahoe was being driven by 38-year-old Christina L. Goings.

At the time of the crash Hunt was wearing his seat belt. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Goings was unrestrained at the time and was transported to the hospital as well for her injuries.

Authorities do not suspect impairment to be a factor, but samples were obtained from Hunt and Goings for testing.

Goings will be booked into the Washington Parish Jail after she is released from the hospital. She will be charged with no seat belt, driving left of center, and negligent homicide.