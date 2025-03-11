76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three transported to hospital after early morning Plaquemine house fire

7 years 11 months 2 days ago Saturday, April 08 2017 Apr 8, 2017 April 08, 2017 10:12 AM April 08, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

PLAQUEMINE - Three people were transported to local hospitals after a reported house fire on Patureau Lane Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the fire started sometime before 5:30 a.m. in the 25000 block of Patureau Lane.

The fire was reported under control around 8:30 a.m., according to the Plaquemine Fire Department.

Three people were transported to local hospitals with injuries, according to Plaquemine FD. 

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

