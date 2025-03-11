76°
Latest Weather Blog
Three transported to hospital after early morning Plaquemine house fire
PLAQUEMINE - Three people were transported to local hospitals after a reported house fire on Patureau Lane Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the fire started sometime before 5:30 a.m. in the 25000 block of Patureau Lane.
The fire was reported under control around 8:30 a.m., according to the Plaquemine Fire Department.
Three people were transported to local hospitals with injuries, according to Plaquemine FD.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Trending News
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-wheeler hauling garbage overturns in roundabout off Walker exit
-
2une In Previews: Cover the Cruiser to raise money for Louisiana Special...
-
State increases amount of black bear tags during second year of allowed...
-
Work release inmate who left job site back in custody
-
One person seriously injured in shooting along North Donmoor Avenue