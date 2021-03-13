Three transported to hospital after CATS bus crash

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge CATS bus crash left three passengers injured after it crashed at the intersection of Monet Drive and Harry Drive.

According to the Advocate, the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon. An EMS spokesperson said 11 people on board were assessed, and three were taken to a local hospital.

One of the three reported serious injuries, while the other two had minor injuries.

This is a developing story.