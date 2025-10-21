Three Texans killed in plane crash in Lafayette Parish

CARENCRO — Three people died Tuesday morning in a plane crash in Lafayette Parish, multiple local outlets reported.

Three Texans were killed, KLFY reported. Their names are as follows:

Bruce Verduyn, 58, of The Woodlands, Texas

Lydia Laws, 46, of Spring, Texas

Justin Ramsey, 42, of The Woodlands, Texas

The plane crash happened near the intersection of West Gloria Switch Road and La. 93.

Officials are urging that people avoid the area.

No information about how the crash happened has been released.