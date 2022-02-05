Three Texans charged with stealing money from Louisiana banks

Babe Cherry, Adriene Cherry, Amayeaux Gutierrez

BATON ROUGE - Three Texas residents were arrested after stealing money from multiple banks in the capital area.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said 58-year-old Adriene Cherry went into the Iberia Bank along Airline Highway on Friday and tried to apply for a credit card with a stolen ID belonging to a different bank customer.

The bank employees denied the credit card application and called the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stopped Cherry's vehicle and arrested two passengers, 28-year-old Babe Cherry and 22-year-old Amayeaux Gutierrez, along with Cherry.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found $7,187 in cash and a bank card. According to arrest documents, Cherry told deputies she was recruited for the job and was offered money in exchange for impersonating bank customers. She told deputies she would keep 10% of profits.

Deputies said Cherry is wanted on similar charges in north Louisiana for stealing from banks in the Ruston area.

All three suspects were charged with two counts of bank fraud, one count of identity theft, one count of theft and one count of access device fraud.