Three teens killed after car spins out of control, strikes tree in Lincoln Parish
CLAY - Three teenagers died and another is in a hospital after their vehicle went off-road and struck a tree.
Louisiana State Police said 19-year-old Lajermanique Nichols was driving on Works Road around 3:45 p.m. July 26 when the vehicle spun out of control, traveled off the road and hit a tree.
Deputies said Nichols was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Two other passengers, 17-year-old Lajavion Nichols and 16-year-old Javious Holden, were also ejected from the vehicle and killed.
The fourth passenger, 18-year-old Edward Kary, was also thrown from the car. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies reported the three killed were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
