Three teenagers arrested for burglarizing LaPlace home in July
LAPLACE - Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday for the burglary of a LaPlace home in July.
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said a homeowner woke up around 3:30 a.m. on July 13 and found three people wearing hoodies and masks in their house, going through their things.
Reports said the intruders snuck in the house through a window and left through the back door.
More than a month later, deputies arrested a 14-year-old male, 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male for the burglary.
Deputies said the 14-year-old was charged with burglary of a residence and two counts of possession of stolen things. The other teenagers were booked for burglary of a residence.
Deputies said the 15-year-old was also arrested in 2021 for the burglary of a vehicle.
