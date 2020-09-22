70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three suspects wanted on multiple charges turn themselves in to Ascension authorities

54 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 September 22, 2020 8:26 AM September 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that three suspects wanted for multiple charges related to disorderly behavior have turned themselves in to authorities.

The three who surrendered have been identified as 51-year-old Charles "Lil Miami" Ealem, 28-year-old Jyrah Bringier, and 25-year-old Murphy "Razzy" Ealem.

The Sheriff's Office says the three have been charged with 'letting a disorderly place, keeping a disorderly place, disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and Donaldsonville City Ordinance; disorderly housekeeping.'

The three surrendered after authorities appealed to the public, asking that anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts, alert the Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days