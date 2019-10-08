Three STDs reach record high in US

Health officials report an alarming rise in the number of STD cases across the United States.

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report revealing a rise of combined cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis for the fifth consecutive year.

CDC epidemiologist, Elizabeth Torrone, said, "Combined they total 2.4 million infections that were diagnosed and reported just in last year alone."

Torrone added that the combined numbers mark "the most cases" ever recorded since monitoring began in the United States.

Possible factors driving the national rise in STD cases may include a surge in people getting tested and cases being diagnosed and reported. Numbers may also reflect a decline in people using condoms.

The CDC's new report urges federal, state and local agencies to helm efforts to reduce STD incidence and help improve sexual, reproductive, maternal and infant health.

Torrone said, "As the STD epidemic continues to grow in the United States, the direct medical costs and the quality of life lost will just increase as well."