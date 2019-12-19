32°
Three states attempt to block addition of Equal Rights Amendment to U.S. Constitution

Thursday, December 19 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit to stop a "belated and illegal attempt" to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Photo: al.com

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Three states have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. 

Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota are suing in response to a renewed push to get the required 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The ERA would ban discrimination on the basis of sex.  

The lawsuit notes that Congress set a 1982 deadline to get the required 38 states to agree. 

It seeks to prevent David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, from accepting a new ratification from a state.

