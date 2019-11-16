Three shot outside Baton Rouge club

BATON ROUGE - Police said three people were shot when someone opened fire outside a Baton Rouge club overnight.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely said just before 2 a.m. police were called to Club Bella Noche on Plank Road after they were told someone had started shooting.

When they arrived officers said they found three people had been shot by an unknown person. Officers secured the scene and said the three were sent to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Our cameras captured a woman in a bridal gown covered in blood stains.

"It's a whole wedding," Party Goer Hazel London said. "If you're beefing at a wedding, why bring that to someone else's club?"

Witnesses said the shootings happened in the parking lot outside the club as a crowd of people were leaving. They said many in the crowd were celebrating a wedding that happened hours earlier.

"It's upsetting to me and my home girl because well damn if you can't go to Bella Noche, where the hell can you go," London said.

Police said they believe the shooting came as a result of a fight or disagreement which happened inside the club. Investigators believe the shooter left and got into a vehicle, then fired at the crowd as they were leaving the club.

Police said someone leaving the club returned fire at the unknown shooter. McKneely said that person, Ikey Washington, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After detaining him at the scene McKneely said officers also found narcotics in his vehicle, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute.

"We're still looking for the first shooter that shot these three individuals," McKneely said.

As people remain in shock over the shooting, they are concerned about the dangers of going out in Baton Rouge. However, they are willing to take the risks.

"You never know who can get hit," London said. "You never know who can get shot. Someone probably picking people up from the club and innocent people get shot. It's sad. it's aggravating."

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Baton Rouge Police.