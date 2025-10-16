Sheriff Leland Falcon one of three shot in Assumption Parish shooting

PIERRE PART - Three people, including Sheriff Leland Falcon, were shot in Assumption Parish on Thursday afternoon.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Falcon responded to a shooting on Bayou Drive in Pierre Part because he was the closest person to the two homes when the call went out. Another deputy followed shortly behind him.

Deputies said when Sheriff Falcon arrived, one person was already suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home. Law enforcement said the suspected shooter and victim were neighbors.

The sheriff confronted the shooting suspect and was fired upon. He was grazed on his side.

The suspect was shot. Assumption Parish PIO Lonny Cavalier said the sheriff did not shoot the suspect, and State Police will have more information.

Troopers have taken over the investigation. They are expected to release additional details.

The severity of injuries has not been released. The alleged shooter was taken to Our Lady of the Lake by AirMed while Acadian ambulances transported the second person to a nearby hospital.