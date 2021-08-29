Three shelters of last resort to open in West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE - Three shelters of last resort will be open in West Baton Rouge Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida's arrival.

The Parish announced Sunday that beginning at 9 a.m., Sunday three shelters will be open at the Port Allen Community Center, Erwinville Community Center, and the Addis VFW Hall.

Officials ask that anyone planning to evacuate to the shelters bring:

-Any and all medications

-Pillows and blankets

-Snacks

Masks will be required to be worn at all times and social distancing is encouraged when possible.

The addresses of the shelters are listed below:

-Port Allen Community Center- 749 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767

-Erwinville Community Center- 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, LA 70767

-Addis VFW Hall- 4453 Myhand St, Addis, LA 70710