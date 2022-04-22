82°
Three Prairieville men arrested in narcotics bust

By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Three men were arrested following an months-long illegal narcotics investigation.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday it initiated an investigation into a home on Miller Road in Prairieville in February. The investigation continued into April and resulted in the arrests of 52-year-old David Bryant, 48-year-old Mason Hebert and 51-year-old Jody Melugin.

All three men were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges including possession of several different illegal narcotics—such as heroin and meth—and illegal possession of multiple unregistered firearms.

The APSO said the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests may be pending.

