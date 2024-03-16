Latest Weather Blog
Three Powerball tickets sold in Louisiana worth tens of thousands of dollars
NEW ORLEANS- Three Powerball tickets sold in southeast Louisiana are worth tens of thousands of dollars.
WWL-TV reports two tickets that were sold in New Orleans and Harahan matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000 each. The third ticket was sold in Kentwood and is worth $150,000. That ticket matched four out of five numbers, the Powerball and the Power Play.
The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing were: 02-18-37-39-42, Powerball 12 and Power Play 3X.
The winning tickets were sold at Discount Zone in New Orleans, Sav N Time in Harahan and Circle K in Kentwood.
According to the Louisiana Lottery Company, no ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball Wednesday night. The next drawing for the Powerball will be on Jan 6 for a jackpot of more than $550 million.
