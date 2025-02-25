Three people taken to hospital after crash involving Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a crash early Tuesday morning involving a Baton Rouge police officer.

Witnesses said there was a large police presence at the intersection of Plank Road and Harding Boulevard around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Pictures from the scene showed three vehicles had been involved in a crash and that one of them was a BRPD unit.

Emergency officials said three people were taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

WBRZ has reached out to the police department for more information about the crash.

This is a developing story.