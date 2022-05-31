91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three people shot outside high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, reports say

32 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, May 31 2022 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 12:29 PM May 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Three people were hit by gunfire that erupted around the same time as a high school commencement ceremony at Xavier University's campus. 

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting was reported around noon Tuesday at the college's Convocation Center. All three people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. 

WWL-TV reports a graduation ceremony was taking place on campus when witnesses heard shots outside.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days