Three people shot outside high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, reports say
NEW ORLEANS - Three people were hit by gunfire that erupted around the same time as a high school commencement ceremony at Xavier University's campus.
The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting was reported around noon Tuesday at the college's Convocation Center. All three people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.
WWL-TV reports a graduation ceremony was taking place on campus when witnesses heard shots outside.
This is a developing story.
