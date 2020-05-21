Three people shot as armed suspect opens fire in Arizona entertainment center

An armed suspect opened fire at Westgate Entertainment District, a popular entertainment site in Arizona on Wednesday (May 20), shooting and injuring three people. Photo: USA Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA -Three people were shot Wednesday night in a popular shopping complex near Phoenix.

According to CNN, the suspect who opened fire at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona is now in custody.

One of the victim who was shot is listed in critical condition while the two others sustained non-life threatening injuries, Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said Wednesday night.

The shooting was over by the time officers arrived, Ngalula said, adding police "challenged the suspect and were able to take that person into custody."

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Westgate Entertainment District released a statement to reporters, saying the company is "deeply troubled by this incident" and offering condolences to the victims and their families.

The statement went on to say,"Westgate will continue to work closely with the Glendale Police Department and in-house security to best ensure the safety of our customers, tenants and residents."

Glendale Police asked people who were still in the shopping complex to shelter in place while they ensure there are no other shooters or victims.

"With a scene of this magnitude, we are going to take our time with secondary searches," Ngalula told reporters.

One of those remaining in lockdown was Chipotle employee Isaac Osuna, who told reporters he heard at least five shots before seeing people flee from the scene.

Ngalula acknowledged reports that there may be video of the shooting and asked anyone with access to that evidence to turn it over to police.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also tweeted about the incident, saying the state's department of public safety has been in touch with the local police department.

"We are monitoring this closely ... and the state stands ready to support," the governor said Wednesday.