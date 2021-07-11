Latest Weather Blog
Three people shot after argument about the winner of a foot race escalates
HOUSTON - Three people were shot outside of a barbershop because of an argument about a foot race.
Houston Police were called to Mean Kutz barbershop around 3 p.m. on July 10, where they found three people shot.
Two men, in their 40s, were standing outside arguing and had allegedly been fighting about the winner of the race for weeks.
According to police, when one of the men walked away the other shot him twice in the shoulder. Bullets also went into the storefront, hitting two bystanders.
All injured were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive. Houston Police said they have not found the suspect, but obtained security camera footage from a store across the street that may help in tracing the license plate of the getaway car.
