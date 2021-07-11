74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three people shot after argument about the winner of a foot race escalates

3 hours 50 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, July 11 2021 Jul 11, 2021 July 11, 2021 5:36 PM July 11, 2021 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Logan Cullop
PHOTO: ABC News

HOUSTON - Three people were shot outside of a barbershop because of an argument about a foot race. 

Houston Police were called to Mean Kutz barbershop around 3 p.m. on July 10, where they found three people shot. 

Two men, in their 40s, were standing outside arguing and had allegedly been fighting about the winner of the race for weeks. 

According to police, when one of the men walked away the other shot him twice in the shoulder. Bullets also went into the storefront, hitting two bystanders. 

Trending News

All injured were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive. Houston Police said they have not found the suspect, but obtained security camera footage from a store across the street that may help in tracing the license plate of the getaway car. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days