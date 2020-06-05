Three people injured in car accident on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Three people have been transported to the hospital following a Friday afternoon car accident.

Around 12:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler cab without a trailer on Plank Road near Lavey Lane.

Emergency crews transported three people to a local hospital. One person is in critical condition while the other two sustained serious injuries.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.