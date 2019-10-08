74°
Three people injured after reported shooting on N. Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding a reported shooting late Tuesday night that left multiple people injured.
The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday on N. Foster Drive, just south of Winbourne Avenue.
Sources tell WBRZ three people are in stable condition.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
