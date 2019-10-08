74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three people injured after reported shooting on N. Foster Drive

35 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 October 08, 2019 9:11 PM October 08, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding a reported shooting late Tuesday night that left multiple people injured.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday on N. Foster Drive, just south of Winbourne Avenue.

Sources tell WBRZ three people are in stable condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days