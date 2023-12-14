69°
Three people injured after car crash on North Flannery Road in Central

By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - The city of Central issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying North Flannery Road will be shut down for hours after a major accident that injured three people.

According to the city's Facebook, the accident took place in the 4000 block of North Flannery Road, and it's closed as the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office works through the accident.

EBRSO said traffic units were dispatched at 1:40 p.m. after a Mercedes with one driver and passenger traveling southbound crossed the center line struck a Chevrolet Silverado with one driver headed northbound. All three were taken to local hospitals by EMS.

The city said it would inform the public when the road's open again. This is an ongoing investigation.

