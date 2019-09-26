69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three people injured after being hit in separate incidents in Baton Rouge

1 hour 31 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 September 26, 2019 4:58 AM September 26, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say that three people were injured in separate crashes in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of O'Neal Lane.

A few hours later around 11 p.m., officers were called to a second crash on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street.

The third incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Oak Villa Boulevard. 

BRPD said the traffic homicide unit was called to the first two crashes due to the "critical nature" of the victims' injuries. Sources say the person in third incident was also transported in critical condition. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days