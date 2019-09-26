Three people injured after being hit in separate incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police say that three people were injured in separate crashes in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of O'Neal Lane.

A few hours later around 11 p.m., officers were called to a second crash on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street.

The third incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Oak Villa Boulevard.

BREAKING: Crash in Baton Rouge involves third pedestrian struck since last night. BRPD on the scene of Oak Villa and Syble, just S of Greenwell Springs. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 26, 2019

BRPD said the traffic homicide unit was called to the first two crashes due to the "critical nature" of the victims' injuries. Sources say the person in third incident was also transported in critical condition.