Three people, including teen, hurt in drug-related shooting at Baton Rouge neighborhood

Monday, January 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was among three people hit by gunfire Monday in a neighborhood near Florida Boulevard.

The shooting was reported around 1:20 p.m. The victims were found hurt on Marque Ann Drive and nearby La Annie Drive. All are expected to survive.

Authorities said one of the victims was under the age of 18.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was drug related and two of the people shot, including the juvenile, will be booked in jail once they are released from the hospital. 

No more information was immediately available. 

