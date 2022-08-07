90°
Latest Weather Blog
Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Avenue Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story.
Trending News
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said another shooting took place on Shelley Street at the same time. This was incorrect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos...
-
East Baton Rouge schools helping families gather supplies before students head back...
-
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos...
-
2MAD: Public service projects with Sylvia's Toys for Christmas in July scholarships
-
Months before recent failures at DCFS, leaders sounded alarm over staffing problems
Sports Video
-
Catholic's Shelton Sampson commits to LSU
-
LSU Tigers hold 1st Fall football practice under Brian Kelly
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...