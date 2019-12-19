Three people flee home as fire breaks out within living room wall

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters rushed to a home just off Bogan Walk and worked quickly to extinguish a house fire that was caused by an electrical short.

The incident occurred early Monday morning, around 4:44 a.m., on Pen Street. All three people who were inside when the fire broke out, rushed out of the house and made their way to safety.

First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to find flames in the wall of the living room.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about thirty minutes, preventing it from spreading to other areas of the home.

Red Cross was summoned to assist the three survivors.