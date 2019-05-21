Three people dead after suspected double-murder-suicide

83°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PORT BARRE, La. (AP) - Three people are dead following a suspected double murder-suicide in Louisiana.
  
News outlets report police said Tuesday that a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, and then himself, in Port Barre.
  
A man called police at about 2:45 a.m. and said he shot his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. He then told authorities he was going to kill himself.
  
When police arrived at the mobile home, they found the man who called police and a second man and woman - all with apparent gunshot wounds.
  
Police have not released the victims' names.

