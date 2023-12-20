Three people dead after fiery car crash on Highway 44 in Darrow

DARROW - Three people died in a car crash that happened shortly after midnight on Highway 44.

According to the St. Amant Fire Department, the two-car crash happened on Highway 44 near the entrance to the Pelican Point subdivision. One of the cars hit a telephone pole, briefly leaving the neighborhood without power.

Three Ascension Parish residents died on the scene. The deceased have not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.