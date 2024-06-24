91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three people arrested in killing of Zachary High student

1 hour 55 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2024 Jun 24, 2024 June 24, 2024 5:05 PM June 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ROADS - Three people were arrested in the murder of a Zachary High student that happened in May. 

The New Roads Police Department said 16-year-old Jonathan Johnson, Jr. was killed May 19 on Carver Drive. 

On Monday, 21-year-old Michael Anderson of Baker, 22-year-old Brandon Bell and 19-year-old Dylan Bell of Ventress were all arrested for second-degree murder.

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. Police said more arrests could follow. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days