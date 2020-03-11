Three of Louisiana's 13 coronavirus patients are residents of same New Orleans senior living facility

Photo: Google Earth

NEW ORLEANS - Three of the 13 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Louisiana are said to be residents of a senior living facility in the New Orleans area.

WWL-TV reports that an 84-year-old individual living at the Lambeth House retirement center was taken to a hospital Friday with pneumonia-like symptoms later tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes just hours after the Louisiana Nursing Home Association warned against visiting nursing facilities amid the outbreak.

The elderly are considered more at risk for the virus, with people over the age of 65 having a much higher fatality rate.

Lambeth House told WWL-TV it's taking the following steps to prevent further spread of the virus.

-Restricted interaction between the center’s assisted living and independent living residents

-Cancellation of all off-site social activities and scheduled on-site social events

-Prohibition of any non-essential visitors to the center

-Closure of the center’s café

-Closure of the center’s wellness center

-Sitters and domestic housekeeper assistants from off-site are also prohibited from accessing the center