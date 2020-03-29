Three O'Clock project serving free meals seven days a week

BATON ROUGE - Many young kids and their parents lined up at McKinnley Middle School to receive lunch and breakfast on Saturday.

The event is hosted by the Three O' Clock Project, a non-profit organization focused on providing meals to kids after school ends at 3 p.m.

The organization partnered with the East Baton Rouge School System to serve free meals on Saturday and Sunday.

Yolando Thomas and her 3 kids were at the school before the free meals were delivered. Thomas has no car and was laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.



"I think it's a great program for the kids, it helps them out, it helps us out, especially with them being at home, being out of work," Thomas said.

The middle school is just one of the several locations where volunteers, with the 3-O'clock Project served more a total of 11,000 meals on Saturday.



"I have my nephew, my niece and some other people. I'm getting food for them, because they have no transportation," says female driver.



"This coronavirus is reeking havoc on everybody. Rather you are low income, high income, middle class, it doesn't matter. It don't care", Katey Lenhart, 3-O'Clock Volunteer, said.

With so many people showing up at McKinnley Middle School as a result volunteers had to turn people away because they ran out of meals.

The food was all gone while dozens of people were lined up in their cars waiting for a free meal.

The food is being served 7-days a week at all locations and is being funded by local business man Jim Bernhard, and his wife. If you don't have transportation the organization has set up a delivery route for people to receive meals.